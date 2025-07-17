Create Account
TSB reduces stress rate and ups LTIs for self-employed borrowers

Shekina Tuahene
July 17, 2025
July 17, 2025
TSB has made some adjustments to its criteria by reducing the stress rate on all residential mortgages and allowing self-employed borrowers to access higher loan-to-income (LTI) ratios.

The bank’s stress rate has been lowered to 6.75% or 1% above the product rate if higher on all residential mortgage applications. 

This is a cut of up to 2% and is expected to improve affordability on a joint mortgage application by around £30,000, based on a joint income of £75,000 at 90% loan to value (LTV). 

This change will apply to first-time buyers and homemovers. Today, TSB withdrew its first-time buyer range and rebranded its homemover offering as the house purchase range, comprising first-time buyers and homemovers. 

 

Self-employed changes 

TSB has also increased the LTI ratio on mortgages for self-employed borrowers earning more than £75,000. 

Those earning between £75,000 and £100,000 can borrow up to five times their income up to 85% LTV, while those earning £100,000 or more can borrow up to 5.5 times their income up to 85% LTV. 

These have been increased from 4.49 times income. 

Craig Calder, secured lending director at TSB, said: “TSB customers now have more flexibility to borrow more – making their money go further towards their first home, or their next home. 

“At TSB, we know that homeownership can feel out of reach for some, but these small changes are really important ones that will boost affordability and open the door for more people to get on the property ladder.” 

