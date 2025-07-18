L&G enhances application platform OLP Connect

L&G’s retail protection division has made improvements to its adviser application platform OLP Connect, to enhance the experience for users.

Changes have been made to improve usability, streamline processes and support better customer outcomes.

These changes have been made in response to user feedback, a new OLP Connect webpage has been launched so advisers can access resources in one place. This includes platform tips, FAQs and short videos on the platform.

The webpage will be updated every three months to ensure it remains relevant.

Advisers are also encouraged to share feedback through their business development managers (BDMs).

Other updates mean advisers can manage client retention. Further, by using the Existing Business Agent Hub, they can update customer payment details and cancel policies on their clients’ behalf.

Julie Godley, director of intermediary, retail protection at L&G, said: “OLP Connect has always been a key part of our commitment to supporting intermediary partners. These latest enhancements make it even easier to do business with us – simplifying adviser processes so they can spend more time with clients and deliver better outcomes.

“We’ve drawn on our technical and digital expertise to ensure the platform remains intuitive, powerful, and responsive to adviser needs. Feedback from users plays a vital role in shaping every update, and these improvements are designed to give advisers greater control and deeper insights – especially important as they’re often the first point of contact for customers.”