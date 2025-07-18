Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/07/2025

Similarly, the expectation that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would announce mortgage reforms to aid 36,000 first-time buyers and Nationwide easing its Helping Hand criteria to help first-time buyers also ranked highly.
Our exclusive news of Mortgage 1st securing a significant investment and rate movements from Santander and Monmouthshire Building Society were also of interest.
Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme
How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Chancellor to announce mortgage reforms to help extra 36,000 first-time buyers
Exclusive: Mortgage 1st secures ‘significant investment’ with growth plans ‘ready to accelerate’
Nationwide eases Helping Hand criteria to help more first-time buyers
Santander lowers new business and PT rates; Monmouthshire BS cuts remo rates – round-up
Together video: Brokers should ‘embrace’ complex cases, not be ‘fearful’
MAOE 2025: AI will make a mortgage admin’s role ‘more strategic’
Making use of existing housing stock matters more than building new homes, says Family BS’ Bogard
MAOE 2025: Mortgage administrators play ‘important part’ in detecting and preventing mortgage fraud