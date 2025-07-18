Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/07/2025

The news that the government had confirmed the launch of a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme ranked top in our 10 most read stories this week.

Similarly, the expectation that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would announce mortgage reforms to aid 36,000 first-time buyers and Nationwide easing its Helping Hand criteria to help first-time buyers also ranked highly.

Our exclusive news of Mortgage 1st securing a significant investment and rate movements from Santander and Monmouthshire Building Society were also of interest.