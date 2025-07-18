Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/07/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/07/2025
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
July 18, 2025
Updated:
July 18, 2025
The news that the government had confirmed the launch of a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme ranked top in our 10 most read stories this week.

Similarly, the expectation that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would announce mortgage reforms to aid 36,000 first-time buyers and Nationwide easing its Helping Hand criteria to help first-time buyers also ranked highly.

Our exclusive news of Mortgage 1st securing a significant investment and rate movements from Santander and Monmouthshire Building Society were also of interest.

 

Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Chancellor to announce mortgage reforms to help extra 36,000 first-time buyers

Exclusive: Mortgage 1st secures ‘significant investment’ with growth plans ‘ready to accelerate’

Nationwide eases Helping Hand criteria to help more first-time buyers

Santander lowers new business and PT rates; Monmouthshire BS cuts remo rates – round-up

MAB appoints Toms as lender relations account manager

Together video: Brokers should ‘embrace’ complex cases, not be ‘fearful’

MAOE 2025: AI will make a mortgage admin’s role ‘more strategic’

Making use of existing housing stock matters more than building new homes, says Family BS’ Bogard

MAOE 2025: Mortgage administrators play ‘important part’ in detecting and preventing mortgage fraud

 

Related
View All

News

LMS upgrades DART to provide more transparency in remortgage cases

LMS upgrades DART to provide more transparency in remortgage cases

News

Clydesdale Bank improves foreign national policy

Clydesdale Bank improves foreign national policy

News

Industry calls for end of ‘unethical’ conditional selling – analysis

Industry calls for end of ‘unethical’ conditional selling – analysis

News

LBG remains top resi lender as Nationwide nearly doubles BTL business – UK Finance

LBG remains top resi lender as Nationwide nearly doubles BTL business – UK Finance

View All
Tags:
mortgage brokers
most read
most read stories
Top 10 most read

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/