Vida launches AI chatbot for broker support

Vida has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Mobi, short for Mortgage Bot Intelligence, to enhance its broker support.

Mobi will be available 24/7 to aid brokers with lending criteria, product information and answers to common questions.

The chatbot has been trained on Vida’s lending criteria, and the lender said it was a “smart, self-serve tool” that would help with a broker’s workflow.

This launch is part of the lender’s digital transformation strategy, supporting its aim to become the UK’s most trusted specialist mortgage bank by combining technology and human support.

Tommy Wight, COO at Vida, said: “In a fast-paced market, time is everything. Mobi is here to give brokers the clarity they need, exactly when they need it. It’s a major step forward in our commitment to delivering a seamless, tech-enabled experience for our intermediary partners.

“We’ve designed Mobi to be the first port of call for brokers, handling everyday queries so that calls and emails can be reserved for more complex cases that require a human touch.”

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Earlier this year, Vida said it aimed to complete £2.5bn in mortgage lending volumes for 2025.