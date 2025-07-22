Industry welcomes FCA move to reduce ‘regulatory friction’ – reaction

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA's) decision to remove some of the barriers borrowers face when remortgaging has been embraced by the sector.

Today, the regulator announced that it would remove the advice trigger requiring lenders to signpost customers for advice when they seek information on their mortgage options.

The rules are voluntary, and lenders that adopt them will have to determine whether a borrower seems confident enough to forgo advice or still needs support.

Lenders can also choose not to conduct a full affordability assessment for borrowers who want to remortgage in certain conditions or reduce their mortgage term.

Under the rules, a full affordability assessment will not be required if the new mortgage is more affordable or if it is available with a borrower’s current lender.

Responding to customer needs

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said the reforms were a “welcome step” and would allow lenders to “respond more effectively to customer needs and widen access to homeownership”.

Roe said: “Their optional nature means that firms can apply them in line with their own risk appetites. By reducing regulatory friction and enhancing switching flexibility, the reforms will enable the mortgage sector to continue to support the government’s growth agenda, by supporting both new and existing mortgage customers.”

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, hoped the announcement would “be the start of much-needed progress for borrowers who stand to benefit from a less stringent and more efficient process”.

She said alleviating some of the barriers customers faced when trying to access a more affordable product was a “step in the right direction”, but the fact that the FCA had to bring this rule in showed “just how rigid affordability testing has become”.

Regarding borrowers reducing their mortgage term, Noye said many had taken out lengthy 35-40-year terms in recent years, which would extend borrowing into retirement age.

“This risks putting immense pressure on already stretched retirement pots, particularly in light of the government’s latest data, which suggests future retirees are on track to be significantly poorer than today’s,” she added.

Nick Jones, mortgage sales and marketing director at Access FS, said the simplified affordability assessments were “very promising steps forward” and painted the FCA in a positive light as a “dynamic, pragmatic regulator – it’s clearly a watchdog that is rebalancing rulebooks to align with the government’s growth agenda”.

He added: “These changes are set to allow homeowners to benefit from cheaper products and save them time and money. By allowing lenders to respond to demands more constructively and effectively, it will support competition among banks, building societies and other lenders.”

However, he said it gave him pause that the FCA removed the rule requiring regulated advice for interactive mortgage discussions. Jones said: “I’m not comfortable with borrowers having conversations with lenders about switching products without consulting a mortgage broker. Good customer outcomes depend on good advice.”

Affordability top of the agenda

Noye continued: “It is clear that mortgage affordability is moving up the agenda for the FCA and the government, with the Treasury recently announcing that the mortgage guarantee scheme will be made permanent. While the changes announced today will help to make things simpler for those able to access cheaper mortgage deals, it does not reduce the impact of tough affordability criteria on those looking to take their first steps onto the property ladder or those who have a higher loan to value on their property.

“While lenders had been trimming rates in anticipation of further base rate cuts, the higher-than-expected CPI figure released this month may delay that trajectory. For buyers, this means affordability remains a key constraint – regardless of these changes – particularly for those relying on fixed rate deals to manage stretched budgets.”

Helpful for lenders and advisers

Matt Harrison, customer success director at Finova Broker, said the reforms were a “positive shift in the right direction” and also removed barriers for advisers and lenders guiding people through “an increasingly complex mortgage market”.

He added: “At Finova, we see first-hand how vital streamlined processes and clear advice are to driving better outcomes. Easing the remortgaging process and allowing more flexibility around term changes gives brokers more tools to work with – but also places greater emphasis on tech-enabled support to navigate those options efficiently and compliantly.

“As distribution evolves, the importance of intelligent sourcing, accurate case tracking, and joined-up lender-broker communication will only grow. These reforms open the door for firms to rethink how they deliver advice and value – and technology will be the backbone of making that happen.

“We welcome the FCA’s recognition that innovation and strong consumer outcomes go hand in hand, and we look forward to continuing to support brokers with the systems and insight they need to make the most of these changes.”

Oli Bland, director of lending at short-term lender Black & White Bridging, said although the announcements were focused on mainstream lending, “any move to improve flexibility and consumer outcomes is a positive signal – and the bridging sector has long led the way on both”.

Bland said: “Short-term lenders already operate with the agility these reforms are aiming to unlock; we assess cases on their individual merits, move at pace, and support borrowers with complex or time-sensitive needs that high street lenders often can’t accommodate.

“That said, we welcome any regulatory clarity that encourages innovation and acknowledges the diverse needs of today’s borrowers. As homeownership journeys become more fragmented, bridging finance plays an increasingly important role in providing solutions outside traditional lending paths – whether that’s chain repair, auction purchase or time-critical refinancing.

“It’s encouraging to see the FCA recognise that one size doesn’t fit all. As always, the key will be implementation – and ensuring that new flexibilities don’t come at the expense of robust underwriting and responsible lending.”