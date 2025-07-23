Connect for Intermediaries hires Birch as business relationship manager

Connect for Intermediaries has appointed Neve Birch as its business relationship manager to support appointed representatives (ARs) and drive network growth.

Birch joins from Twenty7tec, where she was an account relationship manager for around a year.

Before that, she was a relationship development consultant for around three years. Prior to that, she was a senior collector and negotiator at Nationwide for nearly three years.

Connect for Intermediaries said the appointment aligns with its “strategic focus on expanding its adviser base and delivering exceptional support to brokers operating in the specialist lending market”.

Emma Roberts, head of intermediary relationships at Connect for Intermediaries, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Neve to the team. Her depth of experience in supporting brokers, combined with her energy and enthusiasm, will be a real asset to our network. I’m confident she will play a key role in strengthening adviser relationships and supporting the growth of the Connect Network.”

Birch (pictured) added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Connect. It’s a fantastic opportunity to continue doing what I’m passionate about – supporting brokers and helping them grow their businesses.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“I’m really excited to take on new challenges that will help me develop professionally and contribute to the ongoing success of the business.”