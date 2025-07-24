Acre set to exceed target of 10% new mortgages using platform info

Acre is set to exceed its own target of 10% of new mortgages being written using its platform, amid record levels of activity.

Acre said it had achieved 200% year-on-year growth in mortgage submissions, which it says shows its “track record in boosting adviser productivity, generating additional revenue in today’s volatile mortgage market while supporting advisers, firms and networks in delivering an exceptional service to homeowners”.

The firm continued on to say that it handles over 2.8 million affordability requests per month, which was driven by regulators and lenders lowering affordability barriers.

Acre noted that it had made upgrades to its client portal and case management workflow in the last 12 months, so it can integrate seamlessly into broker firm operations.

It noted protection as an area of key focus, pointing to its enhanced health fact find, risk reports, protection declaration, Consumer Duty dashboard and multi-policy sourcing.

Justus Brown (pictured), Acre’s founder and CEO, said: “Acre is transforming the mortgage industry – combining innovation, technology, and input from a growing community of users allows us to simplify the property-buying journey and make it easier to do business. In another record-breaking year, we have seen sole proprietors, national brands and networks with almost 1,000 advisers turn to us and [be] onboarded in record time.

“We have proven we can be the central cog in the mortgage system, working with other leaders in the ecosystem across insurance, protection, payments and more to improve the journey for broker and client.”

Chris Caulfield-Jones, director of risk and compliance at Cornerstone Finance Group, said: “Acre has been instrumental to our business growth aligning with our own comprehensive in-house technology platform. Their approach to rethinking the use of data across the mortgage journey, matching our own ethos, serves up greater efficiencies in addition to fuelling more informed client conversations.

“We continue to be delighted by the improvements from Acre, bringing their technology into our organisation to help future-proof our ongoing commitment to strive for excellence in the mortgage and protection market for both clients and advisers.”

Nicola Ventrella, operations director at The Right Mortgage, added: “Acre’s impact on our business has been clear, and the system continues to evolve at pace. The move to Acre has supported the way we deliver mortgage and protection advice by streamlining processes for advisers, improving data visibility, and allowing us to embed good practice across the network.

“It has helped us strengthen our overall proposition, both in terms of efficiency and the quality of service we offer to clients. It’s evident they understand the needs of firms like ours, and we look forward to continuing to work together as the platform develops further.”

Last month, the firm announced it had automated the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reporting process.