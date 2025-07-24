The more we listen to brokers, the more harmonious the market will be, says HSBC’s Pearson

Keeping an open dialogue with brokers and tracking their feelings will be key for the mortgage sector, Chris Pearson, head of intermediary mortgages at HSBC UK, said.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions at the time of the second instalment of HSBC’s quarterly Broker Barometer, Pearson (pictured) said the survey was “massively important” as brokers were such a big part of the market and its business.

He added that it was key for the lender to give a “loud and clear voice to the brokers”, adding that he wanted their input to make a “tangible difference in the market”.

Pearson said: “What are [brokers] saying to us around the things that we need to change and help with?

“As we get the right cadence [with responses], we can then track where sentiments are going over a period of time. That will allow us to react to the voice of the market.”

Over 1,100 brokers responded to the survey this time around.

Pearson said this was part of HSBC’s “harmonious” interactions with brokers, including its existing regular ‘exchange sessions’, adding: “The more we listen, the more harmonious it will be moving forward.”

A better market for mortgage brokers

When tracking broker responses, including the happiness metric that suggested professionals were content with their jobs, Pearson said HSBC wanted to know what makes a “happy broker”.

He said the latest findings showed how influential geopolitical headwinds were, as a higher proportion of brokers wanted to stay in the profession over the long term, compared to when they were asked the same question during the winter.

Pearson added: “Those things haven’t gone away by any means three months later, but I think that those winds are slightly lighter than they were before, certainly geopolitically.”

Regarding recent regulatory loosening around mortgage lending, Pearson said the government had done a lot of work with the sector and regulators to “lubricate the market”.

He said the government had an “open door policy”, not just with HSBC but with the banking sector, to discuss what can be done to get more people onto the housing ladder.

Pearson said this had created a positive sentiment, encouraging lenders to adjust stress rates and loan-to-income (LTI) limits, adding that this was “good for the consumer” and had potentially helped improve broker positivity.

Lenders are also giving their input to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) discussion paper, Pearson said, adding that there were a “number of components” to the proposals, with most of it centred on how lenders should innovate and think differently.

He said: “We’ve got to bear in mind that that doesn’t mean we get any customer detriment because of this, that affordability remains sacrosanct. It’s great that we’re moving towards growth, but that doesn’t mean we have to move away from good governance and practices.”

Speaking of the FCA removing the advice trigger, a change that is voluntary for lenders, Pearson said how it panned out would depend on the consumer.

Pearson did not confirm if HSBC would introduce this rule, but said more generally: “Some consumers will want execution-only. That’s absolutely fine. Other consumers will require advice.

“Our job is to make sure we work with those consumers and also work with brokers who are sitting with those consumers, so they can all get the right help.”