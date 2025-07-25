Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/07/2025

July 25, 2025
July 25, 2025
News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had removed the advice trigger for mortgages was the top story this week.

Also well read by brokers was the regulator’s explanation that removing the advice trigger was unlikely to impact the relationship advisers have with borrowers.

The suggestion that there was more innovation to come in the new-build market and that brokers were confident about the sector were also of interest.

 

FCA removes advice trigger for mortgages and eases some affordability requirements

Discover Halifax Premier

HSBC, TSB and Co-op slash mortgage rates; Principality BS makes cuts and increases – round-up

Eyes on new-build mortgage lending as more innovation expected to hit market

Skipton BS adjusts loan-to-income limits

Mortgage brokers express confidence in resi market as borrowing prospects improve, survey finds

Exclusive interview: Simplified mortgage rules will not change the adviser-client relationship, says FCA’s Aladhal

Biggest fall in asking prices as sellers attract homebuyers – Rightmove

Why taking any cashback and control beats free legals every time – Singh

Connect for Intermediaries hires Birch as business relationship manager

Brokers are more open to using different lenders, poll finds

Tags:
advice trigger
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
loan to income (LTI)
most read
New Build
top stories

