Almost two-thirds of landlords have raised rents in last year, Lendlord survey finds

Almost 60% of landlords have increased rents in the last 12 months, and more than a third are considering further increases in the next six months, a survey found.

According to research from property management and finance platform Lendlord, a total of 58.5% of respondents reported increasing their rents over the last 12 months. Broken down, 31.1% of landlords said they had done this on some properties, while 27.4% had done so across their whole portfolio.

Some 37.1% of respondents said they had not increased rents.

According to Lendlord, 36.3% of landlords are planning to raise rents in the next six months, while a third – 33.3% – are not. Some 30.4% said they would act on market conditions.

When asked what impact the Renters’ Rights Bill had on rental pricing strategy, 41.5% of landlords said they were watching the situation but had made no changes. A further 30.5% said they were going to review rents soon, while 14.4% had already made changes due to the proposed law.

Some 13.6% of respondents said the bill had no impact on their rental pricing at all.

Tenancy rates and turnover stay stable

The survey suggested that vacancy rates were low, with 72.8% of landlords fully let and just 6.8% saying they had more than 25% vacancy.

The majority – 73.8% – of landlords polled said there was no major change with tenant turnover in the last year, while 16.9% said this had increased slightly and 3.4% said the increase was significant.

Just 5.9% of respondents said tenant turnover had decreased in the last year.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said: “Landlords continue to play a pivotal role in meeting housing demand across the UK, and our latest survey shows that most are taking a measured approach to rent increases despite ongoing pressures. Many are raising rents, but they’re doing so cautiously, balancing inflationary pressures with tenant stability. Our data shows demand remains high, with very low vacancy rates across the board, and landlords are carefully monitoring the potential impact of regulatory change.

“This latest data gives a clearer picture of how landlords are responding on the ground, not just in terms of pricing, but how they’re thinking about stability, regulation and future plans.”