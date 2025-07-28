Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Foundation Home Loans to go up to 85% LTV for BTL

Foundation Home Loans to go up to 85% LTV for BTL
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 28, 2025
Updated:
July 28, 2025
Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans will lend up to 85% loan to value (LTV) in its core buy-to-let (BTL) range.

The updated LTV is available to both individuals and limited companies in the lender’s F1 range.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate is 6.49%, with a minimum loan size of £100,000 and no product fee.

There are no minimum loan requirements and brokers can benefit from Foundation Home Loans’ same-day decision in principle turnaround times.

The lender said the higher LTV and no product fees will “appeal to a wide range of borrowers”, from first-time landlords to seasoned investors.

According to Criteria Brain, two other lenders currently go up to 85% LTV for BTL applications.

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Extending our core BTL offering into the 85% LTV band represents a significant step for the business and a big moment in BTL lending. It provides landlords and our intermediary partners with a compelling, low-deposit route to access funding in a market where affordability can often be a barrier – particularly for those looking to maximise leverage or reduce upfront costs.

“Whether it’s a client’s first rental property or an addition to an existing portfolio, this product opens up new borrowing opportunities with the reassurance of a competitive, fee-free rate and our trademark fast turnaround times. We expect it to be an extremely popular option.”

Earlier this month, the firm enhanced its residential offering.

Related
View All

News

Santander increases select resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%

Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%

News

More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey

More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey

News

FCA brings on Coleman as interim FOS chair

FCA brings on Coleman as interim FOS chair

News

Almost two-thirds of landlords have raised rents in last year, Lendlord survey finds

Almost two-thirds of landlords have raised rents in last year, Lendlord survey finds

View All
Tags:
buy to let
first time landlord
Foundation Home Loans
landlord
loan to value
maximum LTV

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/