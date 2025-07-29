Create Account
Molo trims BTL rates

Shekina Tuahene
July 29, 2025
July 29, 2025
Molo has lowered buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by as much as 0.49%, affecting two- and five-year fixes.

The lender’s two-year fixed standard BTL mortgage rates, for individual and limited company borrowers, now start at 2.74%, while five-year fixes begin at 4.39%. 

Specialist rates start from 2.89% and 4.54% respectively, and these are available for specialist BTL cases such as new builds, holiday lets, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs). 

No extra fees apply to larger properties with more than six rooms or units. 

Changes only apply to mortgages for UK residents; rates for non-UK residents and expat borrowers still start from 5.69% and 5.24% respectively, up to 85% loan to value (LTV). 

Martin Sims, distribution director at Molo, said: “We are committed to providing intermediaries with product offerings that help landlords stay competitive and agile in today’s fast-moving market.

“By reducing rates and maintaining simplicity across our specialist products, we are giving brokers more flexibility and landlords greater access to sustainable, affordable solutions, whether they are investing in a single property or growing a complex portfolio.” 

The lender made changes to expat BTL pricing last month.

