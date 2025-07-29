Pepper Money hosts second wellness retreat for mortgage brokers

Pepper Money has hosted a wellness retreat for mortgage brokers in London to promote a healthier work/life balance in the profession.

The event, Retreat South, was part of the lender’s ‘Be More You’ series and the second retreat held this year.

Pepper Money said attendance is on track to more than triple for this year’s series, which will feature practical self-care tips, expert-led sessions, and the chance to unwind away from the pressures of daily life as a mortgage broker.

Jane Benjamin – representing the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) and director of mortgages at Connect for Intermediaries – who spoke at Retreat South, said: “This retreat was an amazing opportunity to network with peers. As a profession, we face so many pressures and challenges that it often feels like you are very alone, so it was fantastic to gather together with colleagues from the broker community.

“The event provided a welcoming space to share our personal stories, as well as practical, hands-on tips to combat stress and restore balance. It’s refreshing for a lender to put brokers’ mental health first, and I’m hoping the event will be a catalyst for people like me to achieve a better work/life balance.”

Benjamin took part in a question and answer session on navigating the mental health challenges faced by mortgage industry professionals, with the opportunity for brokers to share experiences and reflections of their own.

Breathwork coach Jessie Laute ran a guided session, equipping participants with accessible techniques to reduce stress and improve concentration.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We established the retreat events to champion brokers, showing them that we value them as individuals and understand the pressures they face. The Retreat South event centred on the wellbeing of brokers, with actionable self-care advice for professionals who face a hectic daily routine, encouraging them to step back, reflect and reconnect.”

Emma Harris – who is Glow’s chief executive and delivered a keynote session at the retreat event – will join Rob Barnard for the first episode in the new series of the Pepper Money podcast, launching Thursday 31 July, to share her journey as a sales and marketing leader.