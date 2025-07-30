Family BS boosts BTL and resi affordability and cuts rates

Family Building Society has made a raft of affordability and criteria improvements in its buy-to-let (BTL) and owner-occupied ranges, including stress test changes, along with rate cuts.

Family Building Society said it had lowered the minimum interest coverage ratio (ICR) for all limited company BTL applications to 125%.

The lender has also increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) applications.

HMO applications will also be accepted from individual and expat landlords.

On the owner-occupier side, stress test affordability changes, which come into effect from 31 July, will boost affordability for most applications between 9% and 13%.

All interest-only applications, which have no associated costs to the repayment strategy, will be assessed against the interest-only payment regardless of the mortgage term requested.

Looking at mortgage rates, all two- and five-year fixed rates in its UK landlord range will fall by 0.05%, and it has added two- and five-year fixed rates for HMO properties.

All two- and five-year fixed rates in its limited company range will fall by 0.05% and a new five-year fixed rate in this range is available through brokers and packagers.

Within its expat BTL range, two-year fixed rates will decrease by 0.05% and five-year fixed HMO rates will be launched.

On the owner-occupier side, two-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.05%, along with all joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) two-year fixed rates.

All JBSP five-year fixed rates will decrease by 0.1% as well as its 95% LTV family mortgage deal.

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “Improving affordability options for our BTL and owner-occupier products provides greater flexibility for borrowers looking to maximise their mortgage borrowing.

“The reduction of the ICR to 125% will be, I’m sure, particularly welcomed by limited company landlords. This change, alongside our philosophy of manual underwriting, flexible criteria and rate reductions, will provide a real boost to intermediaries looking to provide more lender choice to their borrowers.”