Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Leeds BS lowers income requirement for high-LTI borrowing

Leeds BS lowers income requirement for high-LTI borrowing
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 30, 2025
Updated:
July 30, 2025
Leeds Building Society has reduced the minimum income needed to borrow a mortgage at more than 4.5 times income, opening up to more borrowers.

Joint or single applicants now need an income of £30,000 per year – down from £40,000 previously – if they want a mortgage at more than 4.5 times their income. 

This change comes after the Bank of England said it would allow lenders to exceed 15% of lending at or equal to 4.5 times income. 

This applies to all of Leeds Building Society’s residential lending, including its recently launched Income Plus range, which means people applying for this product can borrow as much as £165,000 at 95% loan to value (LTV), compared to £134,700 previously. 

This will be subject to affordability checks. 

Leeds Building Society has also reduced its stress rate to boost borrowing. 

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Matt Bartle, director of mortgages and savings at Leeds Building Society, said: “We welcomed the decision to consider allowing more high loan to income on a lender-by-lender basis and are very pleased to have gained the Bank of England’s permission. 

“Lowering our minimum income requirements brings the dream of homeownership a step closer for more borrowers, including many earning below national average earnings. 

“We understand the importance of being a prudent and responsible lender. We carry out detailed affordability checks to make sure borrowers can realistically afford repayments and not overextend themselves financially.” 

Related
View All

News

TMG hires Berry as head of sales and recruitment and opens new headquarters

TMG hires Berry as head of sales and recruitment and opens new headquarters

News

Family BS boosts BTL and resi affordability and cuts rates

Family BS boosts BTL and resi affordability and cuts rates

News

Average two and five-year fixed rates level, Rightmove says

Average two- and five-year fixed rates are level, Rightmove says

News

Exclusive: HLP's Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

Exclusive: HLP’s Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

View All
Tags:
affordability
first-time buyer
Leeds Buidling Society
loan to income (LTI)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/