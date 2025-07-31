Create Account
News

Market town house prices rise nearly a quarter in past five years
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 31, 2025
Updated:
July 31, 2025
The overall property price for market towns has gone up by 24% to £363,456 in the last five years, a report has said.

According to research from Lloyds, for first-time buyers, the average house price in these areas is £280,582, a rise of 26% in the last five years.

The report said the price of the average market town house was up 5% in the last year and 2% for first-time buyers.

The report said the growth may have been partially driven by the pandemic, as first-time buyers were able to cast their nets wider while looking for a property following the introduction of schemes like stamp duty relief.

Immingham in Yorkshire and the Humber had the cheapest average house price for market towns at £176,918.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea in the North East stood at £186,222 and Crook in the North West was pinned at £207,250.

Market town Region All buyers’ average house price 2025
Immingham Yorkshire and the Humber £176,918
Saltburn-by-the-Sea North East £186,222
Crook North East £207,250
Driffield Yorkshire and the Humber £240,658
Chesterfield East Midlands £248,304
Leek West Midlands £261,698
Boston East Midlands £262,955
Yeovil South West £268,838
Newport Wales £274,398
Market Drayton West Midlands £279,276

 

Leek in the West Midlands was the most affordable market town for first-time buyers, sitting at an average of £191,359.

This was followed by Chesterfield in the East Midlands, with an average first-time buyer market house price of £198,054, and Northallerton in Yorkshire and the Humber, which stood at £201,628.

Six of the 10 most affordable market towns for first-time buyers were based in the Midlands, while three were in Yorkshire and the Humber and one was in Wales.

Market town Region First-time buyers’ average house price 2025
Leek West Midlands £191,359
Chesterfield East Midlands £198,054
Northallerton Yorkshire and the Humber £201,628
Selby Yorkshire and the Humber £202,092
Driffield Yorkshire and the Humber £203,160
Boston East Midlands £211,404
Buxton East Midlands £224,896
Newport Wales £227,784
Sleaford East Midlands £229,197
Grantham East Midlands £230,464

 

Andrew Asaam, homes director at Lloyds, said: “It’s no wonder market towns have stood the test of time with homebuyers, whether people are stepping onto the first rung of the housing ladder or are making a move to their next home. These charming locations are filled with historic landmarks and architecture, quaint charm and community spirit, offering a calmer pace of life, often within the reaches of bigger towns and cities.

“That ‘best of both worlds’ feeling has led to house prices in these areas holding up – in fact, the priciest market towns are amongst the most expensive locations, outside of Greater London, to settle into a home.

“It’s worth looking beyond the most popular spots, as some market towns are great value for money while offering the farmer markets, independent shops and community spirit that make these historic places so appealing.”

