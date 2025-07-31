Stonebridge hires Swyny as national recruitment manager

Stonebridge has appointed Steve Swyny as its national recruitment manager to "attract high-quality appointed representative (AR) firms and advisers".

Swyny has over 30 years of experience in financial services and joins the national mortgage and protection network from Just Mortgages, where he has been the area director for two years.

Before that he worked at First 4 bridging for around five years, initally as head of sales and then as commercial director.

He also worked at head of training and development at The Buy-to-Let Business for around three years.

In his new role, Swyny will assist in the drive to expand the firm’s flow of new AR companies. He will report to Lesley Sharkey, the recruitment and growth director.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, said: “Steve’s experience and record makes him a natural fit for Stonebridge. His role is vital as we continue to attract high-quality AR firms and advisers to the network.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“His appointment also follows closely on the heels of Joanna Purdy, who joined us as national compliance manager earlier this month. Both Joanna and Steve stand as testament to our continued investment in individuals with vast experience.”

Swyny said: “Having spent many years in financial services helping business owners choose a network and supporting them through that transition, I’ve seen first-hand how important that decision is for their long-term success.

“I’m looking forward to continuing that work as part of the Stonebridge recruitment team. It’s a great opportunity to contribute to a network that genuinely prioritises the needs of its firms and provides the right support to help them succeed. Stonebridge’s numbers speak for themselves.”