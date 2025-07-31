Create Account
TMW and Virgin Money change rates – round-up

The Mortgage Works (TMW) will lower selected limited company deals by up to 0.25% and buy-to-let (BTL) and let-to-buy deals will fall by around 0.15%.

The rate changes will come into effect from 1 August.

Within the limited company range, its two-year fixed rate for purchase, remortgage and further advance at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee will fall by 0.15% to 3.99%.

Its two-year fixed rate for purchase, remortgage and further advance with a £1,495 fee at 75% LTV will fall by 0.25% to 5.09%.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate for purchase, remortgage and further advance with no fee at 75% LTV will decrease by 0.2% to 5.59%.

All the above deals come with a free valuation.

On the BTL side, its two-year fixed rate remortgage-only deal with a £1,495 fee at 65% LTV will decline by 0.05% to 4.04%.

Another example is its two-year fixed rate for remortgage with a £1,495 fee at 75% LTV, which will go down by up to 0.15% to 4.09%.

Its five-year fixed rate for remortgage with no fee at 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.05% to 4.44%.

All the above come with free valuation and free legals.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “We are pleased to announce further rate cuts across our mortgage range, which should come as great news for landlords. They really demonstrate that The Mortgage Works remains committed to supporting all types of landlords with competitive rates.”

 

Virgin Money ups duo of deals

Virgin Money is upping a duo of deals from 31 July.

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with no fee, which will rise by 0.1% to 5.04%.

Its five-year fixed rate fee-saver has risen by 0.2% to 4.89%.

