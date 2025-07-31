Create Account
Yorkshire BS commemorates Yorkshire Day with ‘light-hearted’ dialect glossary

Yorkshire BS commemorates Yorkshire Day with ‘light-hearted’ dialect glossary
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 31, 2025
Updated:
July 31, 2025
Yorkshire Building Society has launched a “light-hearted yet practical” Yorkshire dialect glossary to celebrate Yorkshire Day and help homebuyers navigate the local lingo.

The mutual said Yorkshire is one of the most affordable places to live in the UK, with the average house price standing at £203,836, which is down from the national average of £268,652.

The firm said the “affordability, combined with its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and welcoming communities, makes Yorkshire an increasingly attractive place to call home”.

The Yorkshire dialect has roots in Old Norse, Old English and regional farming and shows the region’s “rich history, strong sense of identity, and no-nonsense approach to life”.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We hope our Yorkshire dialect glossary will help anyone thinking of flittin’ to God’s Own Country to understand some of the local phrases they may come across when it comes to searching for a home in our beautiful county.

“Yorkshire isn’t just rich in character – it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in the UK. With average house prices here around £65,000 lower than the national average, it’s no surprise more people are looking to make the move.

“We created the glossary to bring a smile on Yorkshire Day – and to celebrate the warmth, wit and character that make this region so special.

“We are rightly proud of our Yorkshire roots and of helping people buy their own homes for over 160 years, but as we celebrate Yorkshire Day, it is also worth pointing out that a lot of our business is done outside the region. So as we proudly fly the White Rose flag, we’re equally proud to help people save for the future and buy their homes all over the country.”

Yorkshire term Meaning
‘Ack Roof
Addle Earn
Bog Toilet
Cadger Borrower
Causey Pavement
Coil ‘oil Coal shed or cellar
Cumly Good looking
Fettle To tidy/mend
Flit/Flittin’ Moving house
Gainest Nearest
Gander Look
Garth Yard
Gear Items/things
Ginnell Alleyway
Godspenny’s Money
Good ‘un Good one
Gradley Good/excellent
Laithe Barn
Latin Searching for
Luggin Carrying
Manky Not nice/unpleasant
Middin’ Muck heap
Middlin’ Average
Minging Horrible
Parlour Sitting room
Reyt Right
Skeg Look
Skoil School
Sneck Door
Snicket Alleyway/path
Skint Broke
Tew Work
Yam Home
Yoon Oven

 

