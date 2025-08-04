Hinckley & Rugby BS expands resi lending into Scotland

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has expanded its residential mortgage lending into mainland Scotland as part of a "broader growth strategy".

Brokers in Scotland will be able to access Hinckley & Rugby Building Society’s full range of residential mortgage products, including Income Flex, Credit Flex, the core residential mortgage range and more.

The Scotland launch is initially being made through PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, with a wider launch slated for the end of the summer.

The product criteria and proposition are the same in Scotland as they are in England and Wales.

The firm said it was the first time that it has offered its products North of the border and that this was part of a “broader growth strategy to support brokers in under-served areas and increase access to flexible, manually underwritten lending”.

Laura Sneddon (pictured), head of mortgage sales and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, said: “We’ve seen strong demand from brokers in Scotland who are looking for greater choice and more flexible decision-making. Our manual underwriting, service-led approach, and willingness to consider complex cases really sets us apart, especially in a market where building society options remain limited.

“This is a significant step in opening up access for more brokers and clients, and we’re proud to bring our full residential proposition to Scotland.”

Claire Cherrington, DA distribution and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, added: “There’s already been a very positive response from Scottish brokers since the launch went live, and we’re confident this will continue. Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries brings something different to the market, not just in terms of criteria, but the way they engage with brokers and support cases through to completion.

“At Sesame Bankhall Group, we’re committed to being a Proactive Partner for Life, helping firms to start, run, grow and exit. This expansion reflects that ethos perfectly, enabling us to extend meaningful support to brokers in Scotland and help them unlock new opportunities for their clients.”

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries recently made four internal promotions in its sales and distribution team, strengthening broker support in both its telephone and field-based services.