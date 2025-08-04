Land Registry embraces tech with acceptance of electronic signatures

HM Land Registry will now accept Qualified Electronic Signatures (QESs) for residential and commercial property transactions, which it said would bring more security and ease.

No paper or witness is needed for an electronic signature, and Land Registry said the use of signature tools was “long-established” and “well-regulated”.

Land Registry has invited conveyancers to submit applications, including documents signed using a QES tool. The organisation said it was “keen” to support interested lawyers, their clients and lenders as the property market looked towards technology and its benefits.

It said that by removing the need for a third party to witness the execution of a deed, this would bring more flexibility and simplicity to the process.

Andy Roddy, deputy director of digital services at HM Land Registry, said: “We are excited to enable our customers the option to use Qualified Electronic Signatures in their land registration applications. This marks another major step forward in our ongoing digital transformation, as we keep pace with – and meet the needs of – our most technologically advanced customers.

“We hope all of our customers will be able to benefit from this new and valuable technology.”

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Customers who are interested in submitting applications using the technology should contact QES@landregistry.gov.uk.

Land Registry will provide more information in the coming months about its work with QES applications.

Earlier this year, it updated its Digital Registration Service.