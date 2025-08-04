LendInvest promotes McPherson and creates East London patch

LendInvest Mortgages has promoted Rod McPherson to head of distribution and created a new patch for East London postcodes to be overseen by business development manager (BDM) Paige Archer.

McPherson has been BDM for Scotland since joining LendInvest in 2023. He has over 20 years of experience in the UK property market, beginning his career as BDM for the Scotland division of Halifax. McPherson will be overseeing the relationships LendInvest has cultivated with the 30-plus mortgage clubs and networks.

McPherson (pictured) commented: “The mortgage clubs and networks that we work with are an integral part of LendInvest’s success, and I’m looking forward to nurturing these relationships going forward.

“With so much opportunity in the property market, my goal is to ensure we’re collaborating closely with our partners and internal teams to educate, innovate, and find solutions that help brokers confidently close even the most complex cases. I look forward to using my experience to build on the great work already being done.

“For me, it’s always been about working together to get the right outcome. I’m excited to step into this new role and focus on our key relationships with mortgage clubs and networks.”

LendInvest enlists Archer to oversee East London

The company has also created a new patch in East London for BDM Paige Archer. The territory will include Romford, Southend-on-Sea, Bromley, Dartford and South West London. Archer began her property finance career as a receptionist for the LendInvest London office seven years ago.

Archer said: “As an Essex gal through and through, I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on this new patch covering East London.

“I take great pride in my management background, and, having held many roles throughout my career at LendInvest, I love to look after people and make sure deals are completed on time. East London is a great area with so much potential, and I’m excited to be supporting brokers to achieve their clients’ property goals, whether it be expanding their portfolio, remortgaging, a product transfer or purchasing their first home.”

Paula Mercer, director of sales at LendInvest, added: “LendInvest has always committed to making our experts accessible, and these two announcements are an excellent way to reaffirm that commitment.

“With over seven years at LendInvest, Paige has dedicated her career to property finance. She has unique insight into the market and the complex needs of specialist customers through her various roles within the company.”

She added: “Paige is passionate about the service she provides to her intermediaries, I’m so excited to see her take that passion and experience into East London.

“Not to be outdone, Rod’s deep industry knowledge and accessibility makes him the perfect fit to take on our head of distribution role. Since joining us, Rod has been all over Wales, England and Scotland, educating and connecting with brokers and always taking the time to understand their goals, no matter how complicated the deal may seem.

“Our relationship with our mortgage clubs and networks is a key part of our business, and Rod is the perfect person to continue to manage, nurture and build on those relationships.”

LendInvest recently reported £1.23bn in new lending for the year ending 31 March 2025, a 39% uplift on the year before.