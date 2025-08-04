The Mortgage Stop becomes AR of New Leaf

The Mortgage Stop has become an appointed representative (AR) firm of the network New Leaf Distribution, in hopes to grow the business.

The Romney-based mortgage broker, run by husband and wife Rohit and Rita Kohli, has joined the network after five years with Stonebridge, saying they wanted to provide a more “comprehensive service” to existing and new clients.

With New Leaf Distribution, The Mortgage Stop said they would have access to a wider range of mortgage options, including specialist lending.

Excited for the next phase of The Mortgage Stop

Rohit Kohli, director of The Mortgage Stop, said after “five strong years” with Stonebridge, the firm felt “it was time to take the next step”.

He added: “As our business has grown, so have the needs and complexity of our clients’ circumstances. We wanted a network that could support us in offering a wider range of lending and protection options – not just the standard cases, but the ones that need a more tailored approach.

“From the moment we walked through the doors of New Leaf’s Essex head office – where the sign says ‘where everybody knows your name’ – they certainly did. We felt welcome from day one.”

Kohli said the onboarding experience had been “excellent” so far, adding: “If that’s the standard, we know we’ve made the right choice”.

He continued: “What stood out about New Leaf was the values they share with our own business. Like us, it’s a family-run firm focused on quality advice rather than chasing scale at any cost. It offers the support, flexibility and stability we were looking for.”

Rita Kohli, managing director of The Mortgage Stop, said she was “really excited” about the next phase of The Mortgage Stop’s journey.

She added: “From launching the business in the first week of the Covid-19 pandemic to where we are today, it’s taken a huge amount of hard work – but we’ve grown steadily and built something that we’re really proud of.

“Now, as we expand into a broader range of financial services for our clients, our new relationship with New Leaf gives us the platform to go further. We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Daniel Hobbs, CEO of New Leaf Distribution, said: “It’s fantastic to have The Mortgage Stop onboard, as they are the perfect fit for a network like ours.

“We’re looking forward to helping them really grow their business, cater to more complex clients and diversify into wider financial advice, something that more and more brokers are now doing through New Leaf.”