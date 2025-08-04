Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and lowers rates

Virgin Money will launch a range of exclusive purchase and remortgage deals and cut selected rates by up to 0.15%.

The changes will come into effect on 5 August.

On the exclusive purchase side, Virgin Money will be bringing out a two-year fixed rate fee-saver deal at 90% loan to value (LTV) at 4.51%, and it will be 4.93% at 95% LTV.

There will also be a five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 90% LTV priced at 4.4%.

Within its exclusive remortgage range, the firm has added a two-year fixed rate fee-saver at 75% LTV at 4.4%, while its five-year fixed rate fee-saver version will be 4.17%.

Virgin Money will be reducing selected rates by up to 0.15% across its exclusive purchase, exclusive remortgage, purchase and product transfer deals from 8pm on 4 August.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

In its exclusive purchase range, its two-year fixed rate with an £895 fee and its fee-saver deal at 80% LTV will fall by 0.08% to 3.97% and 4.23% respectively.

Virgin Money’s five-year fixed rate with an £895 fee and the fee-saver version at 75% LTV will decrease by 0.05% to 4.02% and 4.13% respectively.

At 80% LTV, its five-year fixed rate with an £895 fee and its fee-saver product at 80% LTV will reduce by 0.07% and 0.04% to 4.09% and 4.23% respectively.

In its exclusive remortgage range, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £955 fee will fall by 0.15% to 3.99%.

At 75% LTV, the lender’s five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee will decrease by 0.13% to 4.01%.

Looking at its purchase range, selected shared ownership fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.11%, starting from 4.08%.

In its product transfer range, two- and three-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.1%, beginning from 3.89%.

At the end of last month, the firm increased a duo of deals.