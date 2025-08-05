Create Account
Gen H adds Bateson and Sturla to growth team

Shekina Tuahene
August 5, 2025
August 5, 2025
Gen H has appointed Jess Bateson as its head of growth to cover and Olivia Sturla as a dedicated broker specialist.

Bateson will cover Leanne Sarjant, who is going on maternity leave, while Sturla has been recruited on a permanent basis to support the business development team. 

Both will be part of Gen H’s growth function, which comprises its sales and marketing team. 

Bateson joins from fintech mortgage brokerage Koodoo, where she was commercial and operations director covering partnerships, mortgage advice operations and marketing. Before this, she spent eight years in derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs. 

Sturla has previously worked as a consultant and mortgage adviser for the likes of Hamptons, Capital Private Finance and Alexander Hall. 

Sarjant, Gen H’s outgoing head of growth, said: “As I step away from the business for a year, I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Jess and Olivia into our ranks. I am confident in our team’s ability to continue delivering best-in-class service, whether a broker has used us before or they’re just trying us out.

“Gen H is developing a completely new approach to mortgage lending, and with the support of our outstanding broker panel – now 22,000+ strong – we’re having the impact we’ve always dreamed of, helping thousands of people realise their dreams of homeownership.” 

Last year, Gen H became an intermediary-only lender and has since invested in improving and growing its broker experience. 

Principality BS' mortgage book grows by £0.4bn

UK Mortgage Prisoners Campaign Group says Labour govt is ‘deaf’ to its concerns

HSBC and TSB reduce rates – round-up

Landbay boosts PT range for limited company BTL mortgages

appointment
gen h

