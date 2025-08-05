Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Landbay boosts PT range for limited company BTL mortgages

Landbay boosts PT range for limited company BTL mortgages
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
August 5, 2025
Updated:
August 5, 2025
Buy-to-let (BTL) lender Landbay has added five product transfer options available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and improved rates, exclusively for limited company BTL mortgages.

The product transfer deals are available across two- and five-year fixed rate products starting at 4.29%.

The lender is also making rate reductions of up to 0.1% across Summer Special two- and five-year fixed rate products available at up to 75% LTV. Deals are suitable for standard properties and for loan sizes of between £30,000 and £2m.

Different fee options are available of between 2% and 5% of the advance.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Since launch, our product transfer proposition has proven incredibly popular among landlords looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to refinance.”

At the end of last month, it was announced that NatWest would be entering the BTL market through a partnership with Landbay.

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Related
View All

News

TMG makes Bradley chief compliance and innovation officer

TMG makes Bradley chief compliance and innovation officer

News

Mortgage applications rise 9.2% YOY as falling rates boost buyer confidence

Mortgage applications rise 9.2% YOY as falling rates boost buyer confidence, Stonebridge says

Better Business

Purpose, progress and people – Cumberland BS’ Stacey reflects on 40 years

Purpose, progress and people – Cumberland BS’ Stacey reflects on 40 years

News

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and lowers rates

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and lowers rates

August 4, 2025
View All
Tags:
btl
buy to let
Landbay
limited company
limited company BTL
product transfer
pt

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/