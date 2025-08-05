Landbay boosts PT range for limited company BTL mortgages

The product transfer deals are available across two- and five-year fixed rate products starting at 4.29%.
The lender is also making rate reductions of up to 0.1% across Summer Special two- and five-year fixed rate products available at up to 75% LTV. Deals are suitable for standard properties and for loan sizes of between £30,000 and £2m.
Different fee options are available of between 2% and 5% of the advance.
Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Since launch, our product transfer proposition has proven incredibly popular among landlords looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to refinance.”
At the end of last month, it was announced that NatWest would be entering the BTL market through a partnership with Landbay.
