Landbay boosts PT range for limited company BTL mortgages

Buy-to-let (BTL) lender Landbay has added five product transfer options available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and improved rates, exclusively for limited company BTL mortgages.

The product transfer deals are available across two- and five-year fixed rate products starting at 4.29%.

The lender is also making rate reductions of up to 0.1% across Summer Special two- and five-year fixed rate products available at up to 75% LTV. Deals are suitable for standard properties and for loan sizes of between £30,000 and £2m.

Different fee options are available of between 2% and 5% of the advance.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Since launch, our product transfer proposition has proven incredibly popular among landlords looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to refinance.”

At the end of last month, it was announced that NatWest would be entering the BTL market through a partnership with Landbay.