The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) has started a YouTube channel to help consumers and industry professionals understand property data and digital homebuying.

The channel is now live and features videos that range from the basics of Smart Data and Trust Frameworks to OPDA’s schema and membership accreditation process.

The organisation has created three playlists tailored to different audiences.

The “introductions and explainers” playlist is targeted towards industry professionals and consumers, featuring short videos covering OPDA’s mission, the current homebuying process, smart data, trust frameworks, consumer insights, and relevant legislation.

For developers and product teams, the “technical deep dives” videos offer walkthroughs of OPDA’s data schema and API spec.

Firms and software providers looking to become OPDA-accredited can understand the process through the “membership and accreditation” playlist.

Future videos will explain the OPDA’s Smart Data Challenge prototype, the Property Data Trust Framework sandbox, reusable digital ID, and risk checks.

Maria Harris (pictured), OPDA chair, said: “We’ve been talking for a long time about creating simple, accessible resources for people across the property and mortgage sectors who want to understand what’s coming and can share with their teams and customers.

“We’re by no means video pros but the goal is to make these big, transformative ideas easier to understand for everyone, and to create some commonly used language around digitisation of homebuying and mortgages.

“We’d love to hear from people across the industry if there’s something they’d like us to cover next”.

Founded in 2023, OPDA is an organisation that is implementing open data standards. Its goal is for every company in the mortgage industry to share data in a digital format, making property buying and selling easier and quicker.

OPDA has been growing its membership this year, with L&C Mortgages recently joining.