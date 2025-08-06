The Right Mortgage & Protection Network launches member firm initiatives

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has unveiled two member firm initiatives and outlined plans to deepen peer engagement in the year ahead.

The Right Mortgage has launched a Platinum Club and Business Risk Forum, which are intended to reinforce support for member firms.

The Platinum Club is a rewards initiative created to “acknowledge top-performing firms”. Members of the Club will be invited to attend a celebratory event in September, recognising achievements and contribution to the network.

The Right Mortgage is also launching a Business Risk Forum to support firm principals in navigating business risks beyond regulatory compliance.

Led by The Right Mortgage’s head of regulatory training, Aidan McCarthy, the forum will address the operational and strategic risks facing advisory firms. The network claims this will help them build “stronger, future-ready businesses” with “long-term sustainability” in mind.

These initiatives join the network’s Peer Group Meetings, supported by industry professionals, which provide appointed representative (AR) principals with a platform to share ideas.

In addition, The Right Mortgage will host a senior business leaders dinner in August at Hakkasan Mayfair, bringing together a wider group of firms in an informal setting to celebrate their successes and exchange ideas.

Ben Allen, managing director at The Right Mortgage, commented: “These latest firm-focused initiatives form part of our broader mission to help firms grow sustainably, manage their evolving risks, and to feel truly recognised for the success they are achieving with The Right Mortgage.

“Our new Platinum Club will celebrate excellence and commitment, while the Business Risk Forum is about providing guidance and foresight to those shaping their businesses for the future.

“By creating more targeted and meaningful interactions, whether through our regional Peer Group Meetings or at exclusive events like the Senior Leaders Dinner, we’re working to make sure every firm, no matter their size, feels supported, valued, and inspired to keep moving forward with TRM here to help and support them at every stage of their development.”

The Right Mortgage has recently been expanding, growing its network to nearly 900 authorised advisors at the end of May.