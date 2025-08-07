More women planning to buy solo than with a partner

Around 37% of women who are prospective first-time buyers are planning to buy solo rather than with a partner, research has found.

According to research from Skipton Building Society, which surveyed around 1,000 women, approximately 35% are planning to buy with a partner.

The mutual’s own mortgage data shows that it had 11.5% more applications from solo female buyers than solo male buyers in 2024. This has continued in 2025, with solo female applications 7% ahead of solo male applications.

Within those intending to buy solo, around half said a desire for independence was their main motivation.

Around 41% said they wanted full control over where they live and 36% view homeownership alone as a long-term investment in their future.

However, solo buyers have several barriers, with 38% pointing to saving for a deposit on a single income as a challenge.

Approximately 37% have reported concerns around affording legal and survey costs, 36% said finding properties within their budget in their preferred location was a hurdle and 34% said securing a mortgage without a second income was a barrier.

The report said solo buyers have around £9,420 in savings on average but estimate that they will need around £27,414 to get onto the property ladder.

Around 89% of solo aspiring buyers feel it is important to reach this milestone independently.

Two in five said they want to achieve financial security in their own right, and 29% said they don’t want to rely on a partner to progress.

Approximately 82% said there were potential risks of buying alone, and more than half worry about the financial impact if their income were to change unexpectedly.

Around 46% are worried about being solely responsible for unexpected repair costs.

Nearly two-thirds said they wanted better support and that more should be done to encourage and enable solo buyers.

Nearly six in 10 said awareness of existing schemes would help and 58% would welcome mortgage deals tailored to single applicants.

Skipton Building Society said products like its Track Record and Delayed Start mortgages could help prospective first-time buyers get on the ladder.

Solo buyers ‘face a disproportionate number of barriers’

Jen Lloyd, head of mortgage products and proposition at Skipton Building Society, said: “Our research shows while solo buyers are incredibly motivated, they face a disproportionate number of barriers, from saving for a deposit on one income to shouldering all the upfront costs alone.

“The challenges are significant and too often overlooked. The risks and pressures of buying alone can feel amplified, but that shouldn’t prevent people from pursuing this path. It’s clear there’s demand for more flexible, accessible products tailored to today’s buyers.

“As a building society founded on fairness, we believe in designing solutions that reflect how people actually live. That’s why we created our Track Record Mortgage, to help renters who are financially ready but locked out by traditional deposit requirements. We also need to do more to raise awareness of existing support, so solo buyers feel seen, supported, and confident in their homeownership journey.”

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons – part of the Skipton Group – added: “The rise in solo homeownership reflects broader societal shifts. As higher education, stable employment, and family formation are happening later in life, more people are choosing to buy on their own – and it’s vital the housing market adapts accordingly.”