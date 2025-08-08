Dudley BS adds products to offering

Dudley Building Society has added products to its mortgage range, with new options across its residential, expat, buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let offerings.

This includes a five-year fixed, standard residential product at 75% loan to value (LTV) priced at 5.7% and an expat residential two-year discount product at 60% LTV with a rate of 5.9%.

There is also a two-year discount BTL product at 80% LTV, priced at 6.3%, and a holiday let two-year discount, also at 80% LTV and with a rate of 6.5%.

Further, there is an expat BTL two-year discount deal at 70% LTV, priced at 6.5%, and an expat holiday let two-year discount at the same tier with a rate of 6.7%.

The new products include specialist discounts for large loans, expat holiday let and expat BTL borrowers, up to 90% LTV with loan sizes from £25,000 to £2.5m.

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “We’ve introduced this latest set of products to ensure brokers have access to options that reflect the full diversity of their client base. Whether it’s supporting landlords expanding into holiday lets or helping expats invest back in the UK, we want brokers to know they can come to us for flexible, case-by-case lending.

Sponsored Grasping the next buy to let opportunities Sponsored by Aldermore

“Our approach remains the same. Listen to the market, provide solutions that make a difference, and keep things simple for brokers.”