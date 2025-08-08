Fleet Mortgages refreshes BTL range with launches and rate cuts

Fleet Mortgages has revised its buy-to-let (BTL) range with the addition of products, as well as lower rates and fees.

Fleet Mortgages has added two deals at 65% loan to value (LTV), fixed for two years, for standard and limited company borrowing. One has a rate of 3.89% with a 3% product fee, minimum £750, and there is a zero-fee option with a rate of 5.49%.

Both products have a free valuation up to £500,000 and a minimum loan size of £25,001.

The lender has also reduced two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV by 0.1%, for standard and limited company borrowing, starting at 5.59% with no product fee. This also has a free valuation up to £500,000.

Fee reductions have also been made to two of its five-year fixes, with the 65% LTV priced at 4.99%, and the 75% LTV product with a rate of 5.09%, which now have fees of £1,999, a reduction of £2,000.

Both options are open for standard and limited company borrowing, with a maximum loan size of £750,000 and free valuation up to £500,000.

Sponsored Grasping the next buy to let opportunities Sponsored by Aldermore

Rate cuts have also been made across products for purchasing or remortgaging house in multiple occupation (HMO) properties.

This includes a 0.1% cut to its two-year deal at 75% LTV with no fee, which is now priced at 5.99%, and a reduction of 0.15% to its five-year deal at 75% LTV with a 3% fee for energy-efficient properties, which now has a rate of 4.99%.

For corresponding products that do not have a high energy-efficiency rating, the rate is 5.09%.

Cuts of 0.1% have been made to its five-year fixes with zero fees and a £3,999 fee at 75% LTV, now priced at 5.64% and 5.29% respectively.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “These latest updates to our two- and five-year fixed rate product suite reflect our commitment to offering competitive pricing and flexibility for landlord borrowers across both short‑term and longer‑term options.

“The introduction of new 65% LTV two‑year fixes, increasingly popular amongst landlord borrowers, coupled with reductions on our 75% LTV range for standard, limited company and HMO borrowers, plus lower fees on five‑year products, enhances the overall proposition for advisers and their clients. We continue to adapt our offering to reflect market movements and to support advisers in delivering the most appropriate solutions for their landlord borrowers.”