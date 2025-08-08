Foundation Home Loans updates BTL specials with larger loans and 80% LTVs

Foundation Home Loans has refreshed its buy-to-let (BTL) specialist mortgage range with changes to loan sizes, new products and reduced rates.

The loan sizes across the range have been increased to £3m for lending up to 65% loan to value (LTV) and £5m by exception, £3m for 70% LTV, £2m for 75% LTV and £750,000 for 80% LTV.

The higher loan limits only apply to standard properties. For houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit blocks (MUBs) or short-term lets, Foundation Home Loans will continue to lend up to £1m up to 75% LTV.

Foundation Home Loans has launched products at 80% LTV to the BTL specials range, which it said would help landlords who wanted to maximise leverage.

The maximum loan size at this tier is £750,000, while HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) are eligible.

Within its F1 range, there are a pair of two-year fixes, with rates starting at 3.89% for the option at 65% LTV, and options at both 70% and 80% LTV with a 4% fee.

There are also five-year fixes, starting at 4.74%, with a 6% fee at 65%, 70% and 75% LTV, or a 4% fee at 80% LTV.

The F1 HMO two-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.1%, start from 4.44% and are now available up to 80% LTV at 4.84%.

Foundation Home Loans has also made its F2 MUFB five-year fixed rate products, which start from 5.39%, now available at 80% LTV with a rate of 5.79%.

The products are available to individual and limited company borrowers.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “These enhancements demonstrate our clear commitment to supporting brokers and their clients with larger, more complex buy-to-let requirements. By offering loans up to £3m – and £5m by exception – and extending our lending with new 80% LTV options, as well as further price cuts, we’re giving brokers the flexibility to place big-ticket cases with confidence.

“We’ve refreshed our specials range to ensure there’s a competitive solution for every type of landlord, from standard F1 products through to F2 HMO and MUFB lending. The removal of previous loan caps and the alignment of aggregate borrowing limits also make it simpler for experienced landlords to scale their portfolios without unnecessary hurdles.”

He added: “Our goal is to make Foundation the first port of call for brokers working on larger loan specialist buy-to-let cases. With competitive rates, larger loans, and increased flexibility across our lending criteria, we are positioning ourselves firmly as the lender for ambitious landlords and the brokers who support them.”

Last month, the firm announced it would lend up to 85% LTV in its core BTL range.