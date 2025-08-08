Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/08/2025

Insight from Smart Money People’s Jake Sandford on commission disclosure was also popular with mortgage advisers this week, as was Santander’s David Morris’ reflection on the success of the bank’s broker pledges.
Also of interest this week were the raft of mortgage rate changes and the reduction to the central bank’s base rate.
Average two-year fixed mortgage rate now below five-year fix – Moneyfacts
Grasping the next buy to let opportunities
Sponsored by Aldermore
Commission disclosure: calm, compliant… but not all brokers are convinced – Sandford
HSBC and TSB reduce rates – round-up
Nationwide, Santander, Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank cut selected variable rates post-base rate change – round-up
Feedback on our broker pledges suggests they are working, says Santander’s Morris