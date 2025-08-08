Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/08/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/08/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
August 8, 2025
Updated:
August 8, 2025
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate being lower than its five-year counterpart for the first time since the mini Budget was the main story this week.

Insight from Smart Money People’s Jake Sandford on commission disclosure was also popular with mortgage advisers this week, as was Santander’s David Morris’ reflection on the success of the bank’s broker pledges.

Also of interest this week were the raft of mortgage rate changes and the reduction to the central bank’s base rate.

 

Average two-year fixed mortgage rate now below five-year fix – Moneyfacts

Sponsored

Grasping the next buy to let opportunities

Sponsored by Aldermore

Commission disclosure: calm, compliant… but not all brokers are convinced – Sandford

HSBC and TSB reduce rates – round-up

Nationwide, Santander, Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank cut selected variable rates post-base rate change – round-up

Feedback on our broker pledges suggests they are working, says Santander’s Morris

Bank of England cuts base rate to 4%

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and lowers rates

Greatorex launches Heath Mortgage Solutions broker firm

Aviva makes Layden equity release MD

L&G posts dip in lifetime mortgage lending to £104m

Related
View All

News

FCA announces Future Entity as standards body for open banking

FCA announces Future Entity as standards body for open banking

News

The Tipton ups max LTV for expat resi deals

The Tipton ups max LTV for expat resi deals

News

Dudley BS adds products to offering

Dudley BS adds products to offering

News

One to One: Louise Thorpe, Darlington BS

One to One: Louise Thorpe, Darlington BS

View All
Tags:
average mortgage rates
Moneyfacts
Santander

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/