E4 Strategic joins OPDA to streamline property data sharing

Proptech firm E4 Strategic has joined the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) to assist with the flow of property data between stakeholders in the exchange process.

E4 Strategic recently launched its digital workflow platform VERSA to the UK market, which connects lenders and conveyancers during the home buying and remortgage process from offer to completion.

The platform has case tracking, allows for secure real-time communication between parties and digital document management.

It also provides a single platform to manage panels and workflows.

VERSA has been developed in the UK over the past four years, with contributions from mortgage lenders and conveyancers. E4 Strategic has more than two decades of experience in delivering similar solutions to the South African market.

Simon Slater, CEO of E4 Strategic, said: “Joining the OPDA fits perfectly with our mission to bring improved digital solutions and infrastructure between offer and completion. Fragmented systems, duplicated data, and poor visibility are still costing the industry time and money, as well as creating real stress and frustration for consumers across the UK.

Sponsored Making technology work for the insurance sector Sponsored by Paymentshield

“The only way we are going to succeed is to work together through open collaboration and with all the core participants and systems talking to one another. The work that the OPDA is doing is vital in this regard, in terms of the sharing of trusted property data.

“From our perspective, we are building VERSA to integrate with the wider digital property landscape, so the OPDA’s work gives us a clear and workable collaborative path to making that happen. These are exciting times for everyone in the industry.”

Maria Harris, chair of OPDA, added: “The industry is crying out for connected and truly integrated digital solutions that are committed to data, trust, and interoperability. Implementing the UK’s first open-source data standard proved the ambition and dedication of our members, and our current work streams, including delivery of the Smart Data Challenge prototype, will elevate this to drive further change in the industry.

“We’re delighted that E4 Strategic have joined us to help drive these charges and to show how their platform can enable a better experience.”

Last week, OPDA unveiled a property data YouTube channel.