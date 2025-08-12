Green Finance Institute launches roadmap for a sustainable mortgage market

The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has launched a roadmap, backed by 34 organisations, to plot out how sustainability can be embedded across the UK’s mortgage market.

Drawing on the outcomes of the London Green Mortgage Summit and the Scottish Green Home Finance Summit, the Green Home Finance Roadmap is built on insights from mortgage lenders, brokers, retrofit experts and policy specialists.

The one-page action plan, developed in partnership with the Green Mortgage Advice Initiative, outlines five key themes for progress: cross-sector collaboration, commercial viability, public awareness and driving demand, policy clarity for market confidence, and industry education and training. Each theme has detailed short-, medium- and long-term objectives.

Among the groups backing the roadmap are the National Retrofit Hub, the UK Green Building Council, the Building Societies Association (BSA), the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), and the Equity Release Council (ERC).

According to research by the GFI, half of all homeowners and eight in 10 first-time buyers in Scotland would use a green mortgage to help them buy or upgrade to a greener home.

The GFI said that to meet this growing demand and mobilise the capital needed to meet national targets, individual lenders and intermediaries cannot act in isolation.

Setting out a shared vision

Chloe Timperley (pictured), green mortgage campaign lead at the GFI, said: “We’re proud to launch the Green Home Finance Roadmap as an essential tool for channelling more of the £242bn a year mortgage market towards future-proofing the nation’s homes. Developed through industry consultation, the roadmap gives us a means to track progress, celebrate collective wins, and identify new priorities and areas of unmet need over time. It sets out a shared vision to help us move forward as an industry – and crucially, helps us avoid circling the same conversations or working in silos.”

Richard Merrett, managing director of Alexander Hall and chair of the Green Mortgage Advice Initiative, said: “The roadmap is a timely and much-needed resource for both lenders and intermediaries. It brings clarity, direction and momentum to a complex and fast-moving space. From the start, we have championed a ‘country not club’ approach to the green agenda, and this document embodies that ethos of collective action. We’re proud to support this initiative and will continue to champion the role of the mortgage industry in tackling the climate crisis.”