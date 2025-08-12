Create Account
West Brom BS intros higher LTIs for small-deposit borrowers

Shekina Tuahene
August 12, 2025
August 12, 2025
West Brom Building Society has extended higher income multiples to borrowers with smaller deposits, potentially boosting loans by up to 27%.

The mutual has made higher income multiples available at 90% loan to value (LTV), meaning those with a total income of £50,000 can now borrow up to five times their income. 

For borrowers earning more than £75,000, a loan-to-income (LTI) ratio of 5.75 is available. Both are up from 4.5 times income previously. 

West Brom Building Society has also increased loan sizes and will now lend up to £750,000 at 90% LTV, up from £500,000, while the maximum loan at 95% LTV has gone up from £400,000 to £600,000. 

Gareth Madeley, head of product at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re always looking at ways to make homeownership more accessible for our customers. By extending higher income multiples on lending of up to 90% LTV, we’re giving customers the opportunity to access more funds, and for some, that could mean the difference between being able to own a home or not. 

“With affordability remaining a stretch for many, this move will enable more first-time buyers and next-time buyers to own the home they want, and we’re really supportive of that, providing it’s done in a way that remains affordable and responsible.” 

West Brom Building Society follows the likes of Santander, Suffolk Building Society and Nottingham Building Society in offering higher income multiples in response to loosened lending policy.

