Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Barclays to cut selected mortgage rates by up to 0.4%

Barclays to cut selected mortgage rates by up to 0.4%
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 13, 2025
Updated:
August 13, 2025
High street lender Barclays will lower selected mortgage rates in its purchase, remortgage and reward ranges by up to 0.4%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 14 August, Barclays said.

Within its residential range, around 10 products have been lowered by up to 0.4%, including a duo of Green Home deals.

An example is its five-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 85% loan to value (LTV) falling from 4.6% to 4.2%.

Its two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 product fee at 85% LTV will decrease from 4.754% to 4.39%.

Barclays’ two-year Green Home fixed rate with an £899 fee at 85% LTV will fall from 4.12% to 4.02%, while its five-year fixed rate equivalent will reduce from 4.19% to 4.02%.

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

On the remortgage-only side, a trio of deals have been cut by up to 0.36%. This includes its two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 85% LTV, which will fall from 4.75% to 4.39%.

Within its purchase and remortgage range, two deals have been cut, including its two-year fixed rate at 70% LTV with a £1,999 fee, which will be going from 3.97% to 3.94%.

Barclays’ two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 75% LTV will go down from 4.07% to 4.01%.

In its existing customer reward range, three products will be cut by up to 0.11%. An example is its five-year fixed EMC reward deal with a £999 fee at 85% LTV, which will be falling from 4.31% to 4.2%.

Related
View All

News

Chancellor considers changes to IHT gifting allowances – reports

Chancellor considers changes to IHT gifting allowances – reports

News

Average two-year fixed rates dip below 5% for first time since 2022, Moneyfacts says

Average two-year fixed rate dips below 5% for first time since 2022, Moneyfacts says

Green

Over 1,200 people sign up to YBS energy-efficiency initiative with Snugg

Over 1,200 people sign up to YBS’ energy-efficiency initiative with Snugg

News

Almost nine in 10 landlords report making a profit

Almost nine in 10 landlords report making a profit

View All
Tags:
Barclays
existing customer
green mortgage
mortgage rate cut
purchase
rate cut
remortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/