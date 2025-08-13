Barclays to cut selected mortgage rates by up to 0.4%

High street lender Barclays will lower selected mortgage rates in its purchase, remortgage and reward ranges by up to 0.4%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 14 August, Barclays said.

Within its residential range, around 10 products have been lowered by up to 0.4%, including a duo of Green Home deals.

An example is its five-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 85% loan to value (LTV) falling from 4.6% to 4.2%.

Its two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 product fee at 85% LTV will decrease from 4.754% to 4.39%.

Barclays’ two-year Green Home fixed rate with an £899 fee at 85% LTV will fall from 4.12% to 4.02%, while its five-year fixed rate equivalent will reduce from 4.19% to 4.02%.

On the remortgage-only side, a trio of deals have been cut by up to 0.36%. This includes its two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 85% LTV, which will fall from 4.75% to 4.39%.

Within its purchase and remortgage range, two deals have been cut, including its two-year fixed rate at 70% LTV with a £1,999 fee, which will be going from 3.97% to 3.94%.

Barclays’ two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 75% LTV will go down from 4.07% to 4.01%.

In its existing customer reward range, three products will be cut by up to 0.11%. An example is its five-year fixed EMC reward deal with a £999 fee at 85% LTV, which will be falling from 4.31% to 4.2%.