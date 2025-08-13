Nomo Bank hires two BDMs

Nomo Bank has appointed Jeton Asani and Steven Griffiths as business development managers (BDMs) in its property finance team.

The firm said the BDM appointments would enhance its “ability to deepen relationships with broker partners, allowing the bank to continue providing UK property finance to residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries”.

Asani joins from the State Bank of India, where he was a BDM for around four years. Before that, he worked at Metro Bank for around seven years, most recently as a telephone BDM.

Griffiths was previously a self-employed proprietor of Smart Reclaim Services for around five years, and before that, he was business development director at Morgan Clark Loss Assessors for around two years. He has also held senior roles at Pass The Keys and HouseNetwork.

Paul Szumilewicz, chief commercial officer at Bank of London and The Middle East, said: “Nomo is redefining how clients across the GCC access UK property finance. These appointments reflect our ongoing investment in talent and broker partnerships as we continue to scale our cross-border offering and deliver best-in-class, digital, Sharia-compliant solutions to our clients in the GCC.”

Asani added: “What drew me to Nomo is its bold vision to redefine Islamic digital banking with a truly global, tech-focused approach. I’m excited to bring my experience in strategic partnerships and revenue growth to support our broker community and expand our reach in the UK property market.”

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

Griffiths said: “My background in mortgage brokering and scaling fintech start-ups aligns perfectly with Nomo’s digital mission. I’m looking forward to building stronger relationships with brokers and contributing to the bank’s ongoing success.”

Last year, the firm launched a special purpose vehicle (SPV) financing option to support its clients in GCC countries.