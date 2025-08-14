TMW reduces switcher rates; Halifax makes increases and cuts – round-up

The Mortgage Works (TMW) will reduce switcher rates by as much as 0.25% across mortgages for existing borrowers.

Changes will take effect from 15 August and apply to products for limited company buy-to-let (BTL) borrowing and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

This includes a two-year fix available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee, which has been cut by 0.1% to 3.94%.

A pair of fee-free products at 75% LTV have also been reduced by 0.25%, including a two-year fix, which is now priced at 5.54%, and a five-year fix, which has a rate of 5.19%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “We are continually looking to provide our existing landlords with competitive rates and are pleased to offer these latest reductions.”

Halifax makes selected rate cuts and increases

Halifax has adjusted its mortgage rates, with increases across selected products and reductions across others.

These changes will take effect from tomorrow, with rate increases of as much as 0.05% on some fixed rate mortgages available to first-time buyers and homemovers.

Also for first-time buyers and homemovers, Halifax will cut two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV by up to 0.17%.

These come after rate changes Halifax made to some mortgages earlier this month, which put pricing below 4% on selected deals.