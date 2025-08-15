Access FS hires Jarvis to spearhead recruitment strategy

Mortgage and protection brokerage Access Financial Services (Access FS) has hired Rob Jarvis as a business development manager (BDM).

Jarvis will report to Nick Jones, Access FS’ mortgage sales and marketing director, and will be responsible for recruitment.

Jarvis joins from Find Me Property Finance, where he worked as a business development executive. Before that, he was a motor finance specialist at Match Me Car Finance.

Prior to that, he was a broker relationship manager at Envelop Finance and has also worked as a funding specialist at Capify UK.

He has also worked at Leyton, Funding Guru, Roma Finance and Together.

Jones said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Access FS team. I’ve worked with him before and I know that he’s a great guy.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

“He loves building relationships and solving brokers’ problems. His extensive experience in the mortgage and finance industry, combined with his proven track record in relationship management, business development and recruitment, makes him the perfect fit.

“We are growing fast – we were only founded in 2017 and we’re already working with over 200 advisers – and Rob is being brought in to help onboard RIs, lead our recruitment efforts and help drive Access FS forward.”

Jarvis said: “I am incredibly excited to join Access FS and take on this pivotal role in driving the company’s recruitment forward.

“With my background in building strong relationships and fostering growth at Envelop, Roma Finance, and Together, I’m eager to leverage my experience to attract top talent and strengthen Access FS’s position in the mortgage and protection market.

“I want to support mortgage advisers looking to achieve their business aspirations while contributing to a dynamic team. I look forward to working closely with Nick and the entire organisation to support our ambitious growth plans.”

Access FS recently launched a broker mentoring programme to support advisers with new qualifications and a referral scheme to allow brokers to pass on leads within the network if they are outside their immediate experience.