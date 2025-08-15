Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/08/2025

Written By:
August 15, 2025
August 15, 2025
Rate changes grabbed mortgage brokers' interest this week, with updates from the country's biggest lenders.
A discussion around three-year fixed rates was also of interest, as uncertainty around the direction of pricing remains.
People moves were among this week’s top stories too, including appointments at mortgage networks Openwork and Stonebridge, as well as the departure of Iress’ deputy chief executive.
HSBC and TSB tweak rates – round-up
Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition
Stonebridge appoints Miller as COO
Rate uncertainty drives demand for ‘Goldilocks’ three-year fixed rate deals
Santander increases LTI multiples; Coventry BS drops rates with 3.8% deal – round-up
Iress in reported buyout talks and deputy CEO leaves as UK arm increases earnings
Chancellor considers changes to IHT gifting allowances – reports