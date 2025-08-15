Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/08/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/08/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
August 15, 2025
Updated:
August 15, 2025
Rate changes grabbed mortgage brokers' interest this week, with updates from the country's biggest lenders.

A discussion around three-year fixed rates was also of interest, as uncertainty around the direction of pricing remains.

People moves were among this week’s top stories too, including appointments at mortgage networks Openwork and Stonebridge, as well as the departure of Iress’ deputy chief executive.

 

HSBC and TSB tweak rates – round-up

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Barclays to cut selected mortgage rates by up to 0.4%

Stonebridge appoints Miller as COO

Rate uncertainty drives demand for ‘Goldilocks’ three-year fixed rate deals

Santander increases LTI multiples; Coventry BS drops rates with 3.8% deal – round-up

Iress in reported buyout talks and deputy CEO leaves as UK arm increases earnings

DIFF podcast: Being doubted ‘spurs me on’

Chancellor considers changes to IHT gifting allowances – reports

Openwork appoints Barker as CEO

DIFF launches School Leavers initiative

Related
View All

News

Newcastle for Intermediaries removed max age limit for standard repayment mortgages

Newcastle for Intermediaries removes max age limit for standard repayment mortgages

News

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

News

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

News

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

View All
Tags:
mortgage rates
most read
Openwork
Stonebridge
top stories
TSB

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/