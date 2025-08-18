2026 to be ‘largest’ year for refinancing in recent memory, says HLP’s Tanner

Next year is set to be busy for mortgage refinances, judging by the nearly 50,000 expiring deals across the HLPartnership (HLP) network.

Chris Tanner (pictured), CEO of HLP, said 2026 could be “one of the largest single-year refinancing opportunities in recent memory”, with the value of these expiring mortgages at around £10bn.

This has been attributed to two groups of borrowers, with the first being those who took out two-year fixed rate deals in 2024 in hopes that interest rates would fall.

The second group comprises people who borrowed for five years in 2021, when rates were historically low.

Tanner said this would create an “unusually high number of client touchpoints in a single year” for advisers, with many opportunities to give advice to deliver good outcomes and strengthen relationships.

He said next year’s mortgage market would remain competitive and continue to evolve, putting advisers in a “strong position” to guide clients through product changes and new options.

Tanner recommended that advisers protect their client bases, grow their businesses and demonstrate the value of advice while delivering consistently good outcomes.

He said advisers should contact clients early – around 6-9 months before their mortgage matures – and use technology to manage communications and track cases.

Tanner also suggested a holistic approach to look at other aspects beyond a mortgage, and said advisers should aim to build long-term relationships through regular and personalised contact.

Tanner said: “2026 represents one of the most significant opportunities for advisers to reconnect with their clients. With nearly £10bn of mortgages maturing within our members’ client banks, those who plan ahead and focus on delivering excellent advice and good consumer outcomes will be best placed to strengthen relationships and secure long-term value.

“At HLP, we have invested heavily in our in-house developed technology platform and bespoke CRM tools, built specifically for the needs of our members, to help them identify and engage with clients. We have also invested in fully branded communication services, managed by the network, to maintain regular monthly contact and ensure clients remain informed and supported.”