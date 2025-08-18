Poll: Brokers, how often are you using AI tools, like ChatGPT, in your day-to-day work?

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been swift, with it seemingly becoming an everyday part of our lives overnight.

Lenders are increasingly using AI tools, such as virtual assistants and chatbots, as well as document recognition to make data extraction verification quicker and easier.

Some brokers I speak to are also using AI transcription tools when it comes to customer calls, to reduce administrative time.

More firms are launching AI-empowered platforms and tools to the space that promise to take the burden out of parts of the mortgage process.

This trend is only going to gather momentum, with a survey from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bank of England last year showing that three-quarters of firms in the financial services sector are already using AI and a further 10% are planning to do so in the next three years.

Nottingham Building Society also conducted a survey that found that over half of brokers were open to AI playing a role in the mortgage sector.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

However, some have expressed concerns that the unchecked and prevalent use of AI without guard rails could be a compliance risk and threaten certain roles in the industry.

With all this in mind, Mortgage Solutions wants to get a better idea of how brokers are using, or not using, AI tools in their day-to-day work.

To cast your vote, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/latest-poll/