Principality BS changes resi rates

Principality BS changes resi rates
Anna Sagar
August 18, 2025
August 18, 2025
Principality Building Society has tweaked selected residential rates by up to 0.25%, with a mixture of increases and decreases on the cards.

The changes to its mortgage rates will come into effect at 9am on 19 August, and Principality Building Society’s current range will be removed by 5pm on 18 August.

Within its residential range, its two-year fixed rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) with no fee will fall by up to 0.09%, along with its three-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate with no product fee at 65% LTV will go down by 0.18%.

Principality Building Society’s two-year fixed rate with no fee at 75% LTV will fall by 0.1%, while its three-year fixed rate at the same LTV will decrease by 0.07% and its five-year fixed rate with no fee will decline by 0.16%.

The mutual’s two- and five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will go down by 0.07% and 0.15% respectively.

The firm is increasing selected residential rates, including its five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee going up by 0.06% and its two- and five-year fixed rates at 95% LTV rising by 0.25%.

Principality Building Society’s five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with cashback will increase by 0.09%.

Earlier this month, the firm announced a £0.4bn rise in the value of its mortgage loan book to £10.9bn in H1 2025.

