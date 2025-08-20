Landbay adds free valuation deals

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Landbay has launched four free valuation remortgage and product transfer deals.

The lender is adding four five-year fixed Summer Special products with free valuations. They are available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) on standard remortgage and product transfer variants.

They come with free administration and no application fees.

Pricing starts from 4.32% and comes with 3% and 5% fees.

The firm is also lowering its two-year fixed Summer Special products by up to 0.2% for up to 75% LTV on both standard and product transfer variants.

Its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 2% fee is priced at 4.59%, and its 3% fee option is 4.09%.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Landbay is an agile lender committed to changing our ranges quickly to suit broker demand – so our products always offer landlords the best possible choice.

“We can provide popular free valuation options and competitive rates because we can leverage the sophisticated technology on which Landbay is built – as well as our broad funding model. That combines to put us in a very good position to deliver fantastic, flexible products at attractive rates.”