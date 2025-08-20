Mortgage Finance Brokers partners with Hello Neighbour to grow options for landlords

Broker firm Mortgage Finance Brokers (MFB) has teamed up with property tech platform Hello Neighbour.

The partnership will give landlords access to a panel of trusted mortgage providers offering advice and products.

Hello Neighbour is a property lettings company that landlords can use to find tenants and manage their properties, with a combination of smart technology and expert local knowledge.

The platform offers a “modern, hassle-free approach designed to save time, reduce stress and maximise rental income”. It covers everything from tenant sourcing and rent collection to maintenance, compliance and legal support.

The firms said that with lender criteria tightening and the mortgage landscape becoming more complex, landlords need solutions that are “flexible, efficient and easy to navigate”.

Through MFB, Hello Neighbour landlords will benefit from access to an extensive lender panel and the guidance of experienced advisers.

Richard Jenkins, co-founder and CEO of Hello Neighbour, said: “Mortgage decisions are among the most important financial choices landlords will make. Working with MFB means we can give our landlords access to a wide range of products and expert advice that fits around their investment goals.

“Just as Hello Neighbour has redefined property management with a transparent, tech-led approach, so too has MFB transformed mortgage finance. That shared philosophy makes this partnership a natural fit.”

Gavin Richardson, managing director at MFB, added: “Our mission has always been to put the clients at the heart of everything we do, building long-term relationships and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients. Partnering with Hello Neighbour allows us to extend that mission to more landlords across the UK.

“By combining our market expertise with Hello Neighbour’s tech-driven platform, we’re giving landlords the tools they need to make smarter financial decisions with confidence.”