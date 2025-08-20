Create Account
Santander and Clydesdale Bank change rates – round-up

August 20, 2025
Santander will increase selected homemover and remortgage fixed rates in its residential new business range, while lowering selected homemover deals.

On the fixed rate increase side, all two- and five-year residential homemover rates, including new build, will rise by up to 0.04%.

All five-year residential remortgage rates at 60% loan to value (LTV) have gone up by 0.05%.

Santander added that all two-year fixed residential homemover rates at 60% LTV will fall by up to 0.07%.

The changes will come into effect on 21 August.

Earlier this month, the bank increased its loan-to-income (LTI) multiples.

Clydesdale Bank cuts rates

Clydesdale Bank will lower selected rates by up to 0.51%, including core residential, exclusive, professional and buy-to-let (BTL) rates.

Within its core residential range – which includes product transfer – selected two- and five-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.51%, while two-year discount offset rates will fall by around 0.1%.

In its exclusive range, residential purchase and remortgage large loan two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.28% and its residential remortgage two-year fixed rates between 75% and 80% LTV will cut by up to 0.24%.

Selected exclusive residential purchase two- and five-year fixed rates will reduce by up to 0.19% and exclusive residential product transfer five-year fixed rates at 65% LTV will decrease by up to 0.05%.

On the professional side, professional two-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.38% and newly qualified professional two-year fixed rates will reduce by up to 0.05%.

In its BTL range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates at 60-75% LTV will decline by up to 0.35%.

