Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

AMI calls for input on Protection Viewpoint survey

AMI calls for input on Protection Viewpoint survey
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 21, 2025
Updated:
August 21, 2025
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Protection Viewpoint has returned for its sixth year, with brokers urged to take part in the survey.

The survey, which takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and is anonymous, helps ensure the report “reflects the reality of day-to-day advice work” and informs resources that AMI develops.

It also helps to provide evidence that will shape guidance and industry discussion going forward.

To find out more about the survey, follow this link.

The adviser inputs will be reviewed alongside consumer research to identify differences in perspective.

The research results will be presented on 5 November, and the survey is supported by sponsors Legal & General (L&G), Royal London, and The Exeter.

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Stacy Penn, head of policy at AMI, said: “I’m delighted that AMI is running its adviser survey for the sixth year. Adviser feedback plays a crucial role in our research, particularly as it’s reviewed alongside the consumer survey findings to highlight any gaps or differences in perspectives. The more advisers who take part, the richer our insight will be.

“We encourage all mortgage or protection advisers to spare a few moments to contribute. The survey will remain open until 29 August. Thank you for the support.”

Related
View All

News

Aldermore adds limited-edition BTL deals; LendInvest brings out fee-free deals to BTL range – round-up

Aldermore adds limited-edition BTL deals; LendInvest brings out fee-free deals to BTL range – round-up

News

Brokers stay confident despite slower Q2 market – IMLA

Mortgage brokers stay confident despite slower Q2 market – IMLA

News

Homeowners pay £1.4bn in stamp duty in July and IHT intake hits £844m – HMRC

Homeowners pay £1.4bn in stamp duty in July and IHT intake hits £844m – HMRC

News

Suffolk BS cuts selected expat and BTL rates

Suffolk BS cuts selected expat and BTL rates

View All
Tags:
AMI
AMI Protection Viewpoint
Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI)
Broker
mortgage
protection
survey