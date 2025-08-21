AMI calls for input on Protection Viewpoint survey

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Protection Viewpoint has returned for its sixth year, with brokers urged to take part in the survey.

The survey, which takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and is anonymous, helps ensure the report “reflects the reality of day-to-day advice work” and informs resources that AMI develops.

It also helps to provide evidence that will shape guidance and industry discussion going forward.

To find out more about the survey, follow this link.

The adviser inputs will be reviewed alongside consumer research to identify differences in perspective.

The research results will be presented on 5 November, and the survey is supported by sponsors Legal & General (L&G), Royal London, and The Exeter.

Stacy Penn, head of policy at AMI, said: “I’m delighted that AMI is running its adviser survey for the sixth year. Adviser feedback plays a crucial role in our research, particularly as it’s reviewed alongside the consumer survey findings to highlight any gaps or differences in perspectives. The more advisers who take part, the richer our insight will be.

“We encourage all mortgage or protection advisers to spare a few moments to contribute. The survey will remain open until 29 August. Thank you for the support.”