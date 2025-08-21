Knowledge Bank brings out AI tool for criteria search

Knowledge Bank has launched a beta feature, KB Assist, which is an artificial intelligence (AI)-backed tool to help brokers search criteria.

Brokers can continue to use Knowledge Bank in the same way, but they can opt to use KB Assist, which shows suggestions for relevant criteria areas when brokers type in case queries.

The firm said this tool is “set to revolutionise [how] brokers approach both standard and complex cases, saving valuable time and reducing uncertainty”.

It added that it would be “particularly powerful” for brokers “handling quirky or unusual cases”.

Knowledge Bank added that it could also “act as a confidence-boosting guide for new and inexperienced brokers”.

The tool is available to all subscribers at no extra cost and is the “first step on a long-term AI strategy”.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “This launch marks the beginning of a new era in criteria search. For the first time, brokers can harness AI directly within Knowledge Bank to streamline their process, improve accuracy and deliver an even better service to their clients.

“We’re proud to be the first to bring this innovation to the market – and this is only the beginning. A whole series of AI-based releases are in development, designed to elevate the experience for both brokers and lenders.”

Earlier this year, the firm brought on Julie Bourne as its criteria and partnerships manager.