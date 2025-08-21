Create Account
Remortgagors opt for short-term deals in July – LMS

Shekina Tuahene
August 21, 2025
August 21, 2025
A two-year fixed rate mortgage was the product of choice for remortgagors in July, as 46% of people who refinanced opted for this term.

The LMS Remortgage Snapshot showed this was a larger share than the 41% who chose a five-year fixed rate. 

Remortgage activity lifted during the month as completions rose by a significant 71%. 

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, suggested people were favouring short-term certainty and wanted to lock in a deal. 

He added: “July’s remortgage market showed signs of shifting borrower behaviour, with a substantial rise in completions, which suggests many homeowners acted quickly to secure new deals.

“Most borrowers have favoured short-term certainty, with two-year fixed rate products becoming the most popular choice.”

Chadbourne said: “While monthly repayments increased for many, the desire to manage costs and secure financial stability remained a key driver.” 

For 28% of people who remortgaged in July, their motivation was to release equity or borrow more money, while 26% sought to lower their monthly repayments. A further 18% wanted security over their payments and to secure a deal now. 

Of those who chose a fixed rate, 73% wanted certainty over their monthly payments. 

Just 5% of people chose a tracker mortgage in July when refinancing. 

When asked what they expected to happen with interest rates in the future, 44% said they would rise within the next year, and 19% believed any increases would be at least a year in the future. 

Some 37% did not expect rates to go up. 

 

Most borrowers increase loan size 

Of the 43% of borrowers who increased their loan size after remortgaging, their borrowing rose by £20,848 on average. 

Some 27% reduced their loan size by an average of £12,739, and 30% saw no change. 

Monthly mortgage repayments went up by £329.54 for the 56% who saw an increase after refinancing, while the third who reduced their repayments saw them fall by £207.63. Just 11% saw no change in their repayments after remortgaging. 

 

Remortgage pipeline falls but activity should be steady

LMS’ data showed that the pipeline for remortgages fell 9% in July, while instructions declined by 4%. 

Chadbourne said: “Further spikes are likely to occur around quarter end, which is when more fixed rate products expire. Until then, I’m expecting activity to remain steady.” 

LMS Remortgage Snapshot
remortgage activity
two-year fix

